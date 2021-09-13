Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Ladakh's Leh

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Leh`s Alchi on Monday (September 13, 2021) morning. According to National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 9:16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 13-09-2021, 09:16:46 IST, Lat: 33.65 and Long: 76.50, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km SW of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 13-09-2021, 09:16:46 IST, Lat: 33.65 & Long: 76.50, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 89km SW of Alchi(Leh),Jammu & Kashmir,India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/wMqfGsfstf @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/7aMrQdvtMN — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 13, 2021

(This is a developing story)

Live TV