Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Jammu and Kashmir

The earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 12:02 pm.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (September 26), said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 12:02 pm at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

NCS said,'' Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 12:02:03 IST, Lat: 34.70 & Long: 74.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jammu and Kashmir for more information.''

 

Earlier in the day, light intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh. The tremor occurred at 2.14 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

On Thursday (September 24) low intensity had hit near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The quake of 3.7 magnitude hit 281 km north of Gulmarg, as per the data released by National Center for Seismology (NCS).

