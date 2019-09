An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the border region of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The tremors were felt at 12.10 pm in Doda, Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Gandoh, Bhallesa, Thathri belts of Chenab Valley and in the Chamba region. There has been no report of damage yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.