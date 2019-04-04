Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the northeastern state of Manipur on Thursday afternoon at around 1.15 pm (7.45 am UTC). The tremors were also felt in Assam, Nagaland and other northeastern states.

The epicentre of the earthquake has been located near Phek district of Nagaland along the India-Myanmar border.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 63.1 km, at a distance of 26 km south-southwest of Phek.

There has been no report of any damage to properties. No injuries or loss of life has been reported yet.