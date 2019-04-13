close

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Nicobar Islands region, second in a day

The earthquake took place at 9.50 pm.

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck the Nicobar Islands region on Saturday, making it the second such tremor within 24 hours.

The earthquake took place at 9.50 pm.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Nicobar Islands region at 4.44 am on Saturday morning. There were no reports of death or destruction. 

The earthquake was at a depth of 10-km, a latitude of 7.3 degrees N and longitude of 94.4 degrees East. 

The island was struck with another quake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale on February 28. 

Twin earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale had struck the Andaman Islands within a span of 10 minutes on March 23, the Indian Meteorological Department said. 

The first quake hit the island region at 4.59 pm. It had a latitude of 14.2 N and longitude of 92.9 East with a depth of 10 km.

The second quake, with a latitude of 14.0 North, longitude of 93.1 East and depth of 60 km, struck at 5.09 pm.

EarthquakeNicobar IslandsNicobar Islands Earthquake
