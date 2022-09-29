NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of Magnitude 7.0 hit South Sandwich Islands, British Overseas Territory

The British Overseas Territory, South Sandwich Island is hit by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake at approximately 8:33 a.m. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was 10 kilometres deep.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • South Sandwich Island is a British Overseas Territory
  • An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 has hit the island
  • National Centre for Seismology states that the earthquake was 10 Kilometers deep

New Delhi: An Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands at 8.33 a.m. on Thursday. The depth of this Earthquake, according to the National Centre for Seismology, was 10 kilometres below ground.

The British Overseas Territory of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is located in the southern Atlantic Ocean. South Georgia and a chain of smaller islands known as the South Sandwich Islands make up this remote and inhospitable group of islands. The South Sandwich Islands are uninhabited, and South Georgia has a very small non-permanent population.

EarthquakeSouth Sandwich IslandsNational Centre for SeismologyBritish Overseas Islands

