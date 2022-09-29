Earthquake of Magnitude 7.0 hit South Sandwich Islands, British Overseas Territory

New Delhi: An Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands at 8.33 a.m. on Thursday. The depth of this Earthquake, according to the National Centre for Seismology, was 10 kilometres below ground.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 occurred in the South Sandwich Islands at around 8:33am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/MLhm4lrVou — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

The British Overseas Territory of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is located in the southern Atlantic Ocean. South Georgia and a chain of smaller islands known as the South Sandwich Islands make up this remote and inhospitable group of islands. The South Sandwich Islands are uninhabited, and South Georgia has a very small non-permanent population.