EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Shakes Up Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan; Twitter Floods With Hilarious Memes

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. It made netizens share memes and jokes in order to ease the worry and calm down Delhiites via internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Panicked residents came out of buildings as the earthquake struck northern India around 10.20 p.m.
  • Strong tremors were felt in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage.
  • In the meantime, this earthquake made netizens share memes and jokes in order to ease the worry and calm down Delhiites via the internet.

Earthquake Shakes Up Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan; Twitter Floods With Hilarious Memes

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday night as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. The tremors were also felt in the regions of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. 

The tremors were felt for a longer time and people rushed out of their buildings. In the meantime, this earthquake made netizens share memes and jokes in order to ease the worry and calm down Delhiites via internet. Many memes have flooded Twitter, check out the best ones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Panicked residents came out of buildings as the earthquake struck northern India around 10.20 p.m. Strong tremors were felt in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage. The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometers southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to a report by the National Centre for Seismology.

