Earthquake Shakes Up Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan; Twitter Floods With Hilarious Memes

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday night as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. The tremors were also felt in the regions of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The tremors were felt for a longer time and people rushed out of their buildings. In the meantime, this earthquake made netizens share memes and jokes in order to ease the worry and calm down Delhiites via internet. Many memes have flooded Twitter, check out the best ones.

Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/qswKYggwcK — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) March 21, 2023

People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi: pic.twitter.com/TiI2yKNsl5 — Tanisha Bansal (@tanneeshozz) March 21, 2023

I hope everyone is ok.Did you feel Earthquake......#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HoyyJyNa1m — Diptiman Yadav (@Diptiman_yadav9) March 21, 2023

Panicked residents came out of buildings as the earthquake struck northern India around 10.20 p.m. Strong tremors were felt in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage. The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometers southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to a report by the National Centre for Seismology.