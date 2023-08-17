Rajouri: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri early hours of Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said.

However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.

Mild Earthquake Hits Noida

An earthquake of magnitude 1.5 occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, adjoining Delhi, on Wednesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 8.57 pm at a depth of six kilometre with the epicenter in the Sector-128 area of Noida, the NCS website showed.

A tremor of magnitude 1.5 is rarely felt on the surface. Earlier on Wednesday, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand around 6 pm, while a 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the NCS showed.