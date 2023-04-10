topStoriesenglish2593205
4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:21 AM IST|Source: ANI

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher Scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 AM (IST). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6 occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km , Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

 

 

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm."Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands", tweeted NCS.

This was the second earthquake on Sunday, earlier a few hours ago at around 2.59 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island."Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS. 

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to private or public property.

