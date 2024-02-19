Kargil: An earthquake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale, struck the Ladakh region near Kargil on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 9: 35 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 19-02-2024, 21:35:17 IST, Lat: 35.45 & Long: 74.93, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NW of Kargil, Laddakh," NCS said in a post on X.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred today at 21:35 pm in Kargil, Ladakh: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/XmAoqpqXyP — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

No loss of life or damage to any property was reported after the earthquake struck the Ladakh region near Kargil.

More details are awaited