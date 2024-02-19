trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722999
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE TODAY

Earthquake Today: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh's Kargil

Kargil Earthquake: No loss of life or damage to any property was reported after the earthquake struck the Ladakh region near Kargil.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Today: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh's Kargil

Kargil: An earthquake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale, struck the Ladakh region near Kargil on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 9: 35 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 19-02-2024, 21:35:17 IST, Lat: 35.45 & Long: 74.93, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NW of Kargil, Laddakh," NCS said in a post on X.

 

 

 No loss of life or damage to any property was reported after the earthquake struck the Ladakh region near Kargil.  

More details are awaited

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!