Earthquake Today: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi, Parts Of North India

NEW DELHI: Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of North India on Monday. The earthquake, which struck around 1:30 PM, lasted for a few seconds only. The National Centre for Seismology said that a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, triggering strong tremors across north India.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OyJTMLYeSm@ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/6Ezq3dbyNE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2023

However, no immediate damage or loss of life was reported from anywhere. The earthquake tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jammu and Kashmir and other surrounding regions. According to initial reports, earthquake tremors were so strong that they were felt in faraway places like Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining areas in Pakistan.

Panic-stricken people took to Twitter to share the update and posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past. Twitter users also shared videos - one of them showing a chandelier rocking under the impact of the earthquake.

Delhi recently witnessed a mild tremor late last month with agencies saying a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Afghanistan.