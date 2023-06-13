topStoriesenglish2621075
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI NCR

Earthquake Today: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi, Parts Of North India

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi,-NCR and parts of North India on Monday. The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Noida and other surrounding regions.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Earthquake Today: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi, Parts Of North India

NEW DELHI: Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of North India on Monday. The earthquake, which struck around 1:30 PM, lasted for a few seconds only. The National Centre for Seismology said that a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, triggering strong tremors across north India.

 

 

However, no immediate damage or loss of life was reported from anywhere. The earthquake tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jammu and Kashmir and other surrounding regions. According to initial reports, earthquake tremors were so strong that they were felt in faraway places like Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining areas in Pakistan.

Panic-stricken people took to Twitter to share the update and posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past. Twitter users also shared videos - one of them showing a chandelier rocking under the impact of the earthquake.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

 

 

 

Delhi recently witnessed a mild tremor late last month with agencies saying a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Afghanistan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile