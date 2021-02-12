Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and NCR, along with Punjab, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. In Delhi, the magnitude was 4.2 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Rajasthan's Alwar.

In Afghanistan, the magnitude was 7.5 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Faizabad. In Tajikistan, the magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. As per the National Center for Seismology, the tremors took place at 10.34 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 km and 35 km SSW of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake was of magnitude 7.5, as per the National Center for Seismology.

According to news agency ANI, "An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10.34 pm today." Another quake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

So far there have been no reports of injuries to people or damage to properties. The strong tremors were felt by the people in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were across eight states in India. It was also felt in four nations across the world--India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

