हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Earthquake

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and NCR, along with Punjab, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. As per the National Center for Seismology, the tremors took place at 10.34 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 km and 35 km SSW of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and NCR, along with Punjab, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. In Delhi, the magnitude was 4.2 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Rajasthan's Alwar.

In Afghanistan, the magnitude was 7.5 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Faizabad. In Tajikistan, the magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. As per the National Center for Seismology, the tremors took place at 10.34 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 km and 35 km SSW of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake was of magnitude 7.5, as per the National Center for Seismology. 

According to news agency ANI, "An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10.34 pm today." Another quake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

So far there have been no reports of injuries to people or damage to properties. The strong tremors were felt by the people in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were across eight states in India. It was also felt in four nations across the world--India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeDelhi EarthquakeDelhi NCR earthquakeEarthquake PunjabEarthquake ChandigarhEarthquake Jammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Army Chief MM Naravane expresses concern over China's BRI, lauds India's ties with Nepal and Bangladesh

Must Watch

PT8M21S

DNA: Health report card can be made with tears