Earthquake with 4.0 magnitude hits Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh at around 12:17 pm on Tuesday (April 28), said a report.

The jolt was felt in parts of Kangra district, but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from Chamba or Kangra.

Earlier on April 6, the earthquake of 3.1 magnitude was also reported in Chamba.

On April 12, Delhi-NCR also felt tremors as an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the region at 5.45 pm. The tremors lasted 3-4 seconds. The epicentre was in East Delhi about 8 km underground.

On April 25, Nepal marked the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake with officials taking stock of remaining reconstruction works even as Prime Minister K P Oli blamed the novel coronavirus outbreak for delaying restoration efforts.

An earthquake measuring 7.8 hit Nepal's Gorkha district on April 25, 2015, claiming over 9,000 lives and damaged around 5,00,000 buildings.

The Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA) organised an online interaction between representatives of donor agencies, reconstruction experts and government officials to mark the occasion.

The aim of the web conference was reportedly to make the process of reconstruction effective and institutionalise the learnings from it.