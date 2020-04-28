हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake with 4.0 magnitude hits Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh

The jolt was felt in parts of Kangra district, but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from Chamba or Kangra.

Earthquake with 4.0 magnitude hits Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh at around 12:17 pm on Tuesday (April 28), said a report.

The jolt was felt in parts of Kangra district, but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from Chamba or Kangra.

Earlier on April 6, the earthquake of 3.1 magnitude was also reported in Chamba.

On April 12, Delhi-NCR also felt tremors as an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the region at 5.45 pm. The tremors lasted 3-4 seconds. The epicentre was in East Delhi about 8 km underground. 

On April 25, Nepal marked the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake with officials taking stock of remaining reconstruction works even as Prime Minister K P Oli blamed the novel coronavirus outbreak for delaying restoration efforts.

An earthquake measuring 7.8 hit Nepal's Gorkha district on April 25, 2015, claiming over 9,000 lives and damaged around 5,00,000 buildings.

The Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA) organised an online interaction between representatives of donor agencies, reconstruction experts and government officials to mark the occasion.

The aim of the web conference was reportedly to make the process of reconstruction effective and institutionalise the learnings from it.

Tags:
EarthquakeHimachal PradeshChamba region
Next
Story

Deeply concerned: China on ICMR's decision to not use COVID-19 rapid test kits
Corona Meter
  • 29435Confirmed
  • 6869Discharged
  • 934Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M4S

Giriraj Singh also supported the opposition of Vishwa Hindu Parishad against the killing of sadhus