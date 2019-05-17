close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General MM Navarane tours border areas of Arunachal Pradesh

The GOC then accompanied him to Along in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General MM Navarane tours border areas of Arunachal Pradesh

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General MM Navarane commenced a three-day tour of the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the Eastern Command of the Army tweeted on Friday. The visit is from May 16-18 to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the areas.

The general officer commanding (GOC) Spearhead Division received Lieutenant General Navarane at Chabua in Dibrugarh district of Assam. The GOC then accompanied him to Along in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Live TV

On his arrival at Along, Lieutenant General Navarane was briefed on the operational aspects by the formation commanders. He complimented all ranks for the high standard of professionalism. "Lt Gen MM Naravane #ArmyCdrEC commenced a 3-day vis to fwd areas in Arunachal Pradesh from 16 - 18 May to review the security situation & Operational preparedness. GOC Spearhead Div received the #ArmyCdrEC at Chabua and accompanied him to Along," tweeted Eastern Command of the Army.

"ArmyCdrEC on arr at Along, Arunachal Pradesh was briefed on the operational aspects by the formation commanders and complimented all ranks for the high standard of professionalism," further tweeted the Eastern Command.

Tags:
Indian ArmyEastern Army CommanderLieutenant General MM Navarane Arunachal Pradesh
Next
Story

Eggs, stones thrown at meeting addressed by Kamal Haasan in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi

Must Watch

PT3M35S

''We will win the Elections'' says Rahul Gandhi