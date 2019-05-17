Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General MM Navarane tours border areas of Arunachal Pradesh

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General MM Navarane commenced a three-day tour of the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the Eastern Command of the Army tweeted on Friday. The visit is from May 16-18 to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the areas.

#ArmyCdrEC on arr at Along, Arunachal Pradesh was briefed on the operational aspects by the formation commanders and complimented all ranks for the high standard of professionalism @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD @KohimaPro pic.twitter.com/0PDS3ZQ78e — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) May 17, 2019

Lt Gen MM Naravane #ArmyCdrEC commenced a 3 day vis to fwd areas in Arunachal Pradesh from 16 - 18 May to review the security situation & Operational preparedness. GOC Spearhead Div received the #ArmyCdrEC at Chabua and accompanied him to Along @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/DbMhxjGds2 — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) May 17, 2019

The general officer commanding (GOC) Spearhead Division received Lieutenant General Navarane at Chabua in Dibrugarh district of Assam. The GOC then accompanied him to Along in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Live TV

On his arrival at Along, Lieutenant General Navarane was briefed on the operational aspects by the formation commanders. He complimented all ranks for the high standard of professionalism. "Lt Gen MM Naravane #ArmyCdrEC commenced a 3-day vis to fwd areas in Arunachal Pradesh from 16 - 18 May to review the security situation & Operational preparedness. GOC Spearhead Div received the #ArmyCdrEC at Chabua and accompanied him to Along," tweeted Eastern Command of the Army.

"ArmyCdrEC on arr at Along, Arunachal Pradesh was briefed on the operational aspects by the formation commanders and complimented all ranks for the high standard of professionalism," further tweeted the Eastern Command.