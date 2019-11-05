close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas of Sikkim from November 2-4

Lt Gen Chauhan arrived in Sukna on November 2 and was received by Lt Gen Nav Khanduri, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps. The visiting officer was briefed on the operational situation and preparedness along the border.

Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas of Sikkim from November 2-4

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, went to the forward areas of Sikkim and met the officers and soldiers deployed there during a three-day visit that came to an end on Monday.

Lt Gen Chauhan arrived in Sukna on November 2 and was received by Lt Gen Nav Khanduri, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps. The visiting officer was briefed on the operational situation and preparedness along the border.

Live TV

The Army Commander accompanied by the Corps Commander visited forward areas of Sikkim on November 3-4 and met the officers and soldiers deployed in the forward areas.

He during the interaction with all ranks at forward posts, commended their professional commitment and dedication to safeguard the borders amidst hostile terrain and adverse climatic conditions in Super High Altitude Areas. Lt Chauhan visited the Trishakti Corps and operational areas in Sikkim from November 2-4.

Tags:
Indian ArmyIndian Army SikkimLieutenant General Anil Chauhan
Next
Story

Pakistan High Commission issues over 4,200 visas for Sikh pilgrims from India

Must Watch

PT42M26S

Deshhit; 04th November 2019