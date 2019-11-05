Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas of Sikkim from November 2-4

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, went to the forward areas of Sikkim and met the officers and soldiers deployed there during a three-day visit that came to an end on Monday.

Lt Gen Chauhan arrived in Sukna on November 2 and was received by Lt Gen Nav Khanduri, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps. The visiting officer was briefed on the operational situation and preparedness along the border.

The Army Commander accompanied by the Corps Commander visited forward areas of Sikkim on November 3-4 and met the officers and soldiers deployed in the forward areas.

He during the interaction with all ranks at forward posts, commended their professional commitment and dedication to safeguard the borders amidst hostile terrain and adverse climatic conditions in Super High Altitude Areas. Lt Chauhan visited the Trishakti Corps and operational areas in Sikkim from November 2-4.