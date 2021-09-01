Easy Roadmap To Score Big In MCQ-Based Term 1 Board Exams!

Introduction

After CBSE's landmark judgment on syllabus rationalization and assessment policy, the entire focus is on MCQs examinations now. The rationalized syllabus has been divided across two terms, with approximately 50% syllabus across each term. The examinations are now MCQ-focused, with a 90-minute MCQ-based examination in Term 1 and a two hours examination for Term 2 comprising of case-based, situation-based questions, open-ended, short answer, and long answer type questions.

So, what should be the strategy of students now that only a few months are left for the Term 1 examinations? How should they balance their time between theory and practice? What should be their examination strategy?

Here are a few tips:

1. Focus on theory

Only a few months are left for the Term 1 examinations – hence students should turn their full attention to the theory. It is a misconception that MCQ-based examinations are more scoring and students need not go through the full syllabus. MCQ-based examinations are naturally designed to cover the syllabus more exhaustively than subjective examinations. Hence full coverage of the theory part is a must.

2. Focus on MCQs parallelly (Solve Every Question Type)

Given the focus on MCQ questions in the assessment policy, it is essential that students gear up for their exam preparation using MCQ-based question banks. Question banks are a robust assessment technique for evaluating learning outcomes. They give students enough visibility into the concepts learned, translation of concepts into the application, weak areas where they need to devote more time, strengthening their exam preparation.

3. Practice rigorously

Use the last few months for rigorous practice. Try to solve all the objective questions available in NCERT textbooks, and the MCQ Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 also includes Practice Questions from CBSE's official Question Bank and unit-wise periodic tests, which further help students in getting thorough practice.

4. Solve Sample Papers To Decode The Exam Pattern

CBSE Sample Papers helps in preparation analysis, beating the exam stress. It helps in revision and gives an idea of the marking scheme. So altogether, it boosts self-confidence, speed & accuracy to attempt the final board exams.

We may also look out for CBSE Sample Papers by Oswaal Books. You may stay tuned on oswaalbooks.com for the sample paper release.

5. Examination-day strategy

Finally, on the day of examination, read the instructions carefully, which are very important for any objective examination. Once you do that, scan the question paper quickly. Attempt the question paper with those questions that you are most confident about, increasing your speed and accuracy by filling out the OMR sheet simultaneously. Once you are done with your first attempt, use the second question to answer those questions which you had earmarked for deeper thought and analysis. In the third round, use the elimination strategy or insertion/alignment strategy to weed out incorrect answers.

Conclusion

MCQ examinations are as much about subject knowledge as choosing the right examination strategy. To ace the Term 1 examination, students should review theory thoroughly, practice all question types, test, learn and analyze to ensure high scores in the examination.

