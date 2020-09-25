हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar assembly elections 2020

EC all set to announce Bihar Assembly election 2020 dates, press conference shortly

The polls to elect a new 243-member assembly will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.  

EC all set to announce Bihar Assembly election 2020 dates, press conference shortly

New Delhi: Election Commission of India will hold a press conference in Delhi today (September 25). The ECI is likely to announce the dates for the Bihar election which is expected to be held in the month of November.

The EC has convened a press conference at 12.30 pm on Friday.

 

The polls to elect a new 243-member assembly will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

The Election Commission sources on Wednesday said that all necessary preparations are in full swing to conduct the assembly election in Bihar on time. The state election commission of Bihar had last month given its nod for holding elections, scheduled for later this year.

 

