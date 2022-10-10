Thackeray-led Sena gets 'mashaal' as election symbol; Shinde camp asked to give fresh list

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday (October 10, 2022) alloted the "mashaal" (flaming torch) as an election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, while the Eknath Shinde camp has been asked to submit more options. The EC also alloted "Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" as the party name for the Thackeray faction, while "Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena" was given as the party name for the Shinde camp.

In an order on the dispute in the Shiv Sena, the poll body rejected 'Trishul' (trident) and 'Gada' (mace) as election symbols claimed by the two factions of the Shiv Sena, citing their religious connotations. It also pointed out that the 'Rising Sun' election symbol sought by both factions was reserved for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Commission has now asked the Shinde faction to submit a fresh list of three symbols by 10 am on Tuesday.

Earlier last week, the EC had barred the Shiv Sena factions led by former chief minister Thackeray and present Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol 'bow & arrow' in the next month's Andheri East Assembly bypoll. In an interim order over claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission had asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

The EC's interim order on Saturday came on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

The rival factions had approached the Election Commission after the split in the Shiv Sena ranks in June this year, with both sides claiming to be the 'real Shiv Sena'.