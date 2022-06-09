हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
presidential election

EC announces schedule for presidential polls, voting to be held on July 18; details here

The commission announced that a total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections in 2022 and no political party can issue a whip to its members.

EC announces schedule for presidential polls, voting to be held on July 18; details here

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday  (June 9) announced the schedule of the election to the office of the President of India. The presidential election will be held on  July 18 while the votes will be counted on July 21. The counting of polls will be held in New Delhi. A total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections in 2022 and no political party can issue a whip to its members, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Here's the detailed schedule:

  • Last date for nomination: June 29
  • Last date for withdrawal of candidature July
  • Date of election: 18th of July 2022
  • Counting on July 21  

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 3 pm to announce the schedule.

The poll commission also announced that the term of current President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24; thus, an election for the next president has to be held before that day.

About the Covid-19 situation, the poll commission noted that though the pandemic issue is not as serious as it was earlier, proper Covid protocols will have to be followed during the presidential elections.

In India, the president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.

