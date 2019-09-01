EC launches one-stop solution to verify, authenticate voter details

The Election Commission of India on Sunday launched its Electors Verification Programme with the aim of strengthening electoral roll in the country. Requesting citizens to use the programme to verify their details, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said that a healthy electoral roll would further enrich the voting processes in the country.

The main aim of the programme is to improve the health of Electoral rolls and to provide better electoral services to citizens and increase the level of communication between voters and the EC. "It is an important opportunity for all voters to verify and authenticate their details. Participation of people is paramount to the success of the drive. I urge all to come forward and ensure an error-free Electoral Roll as it is the heart of the electoral process," said Lavasa.

The EC informed that the program has been launched at all levels, starting from the state/UT headquarters by 32 CEOs, district level by about 700 DEOs and at around 1 million polling stations by BLOs/EROs, and will continue from September 1 of 2019 to October 15 of 2019.

Here is how voters can verify their details and, if required, get corrections made on NVSP portal (nvsp.in) or Voter Helpline App or Common Service Centres or at any nearby voter facilitation centre:

* Verification and corrections of the existing details

* Authentication of entry by furnishing scanned/DigiLocker copy of one of the following documents:(i) Indian Passport (ii) Driving License (iii) Aadhaar Card (iv) Ration Card (v) identity card for Government/Semi Government Officials (vi) Bank Passbooks (vii) Farmer's Identity Card (viii) PAN Card (ix) Smart Card issued by RGI (x) Latest bill for water/electricity/telephone/gas connection.

* Furnishing details of family members and verifying their entries too

* Updating details of family members already enrolled as voters but permanently shifted or expired

* Furnishing details of eligible un-enrolled family members (born on or before 01.01.2001) and prospective electors born between (02.01.2002 till 01.01.2003) who are residing with the elector.

* Furnishing GIS Coordinates of House (through Mobile App) to avail better electoral Services.

* Feedback regarding existing Polling Stations and suggestions on alternate PS, if any.

* The one time authentication of details and sharing contact detail would help electors to get update on online application status, status of EPIC, Election Day announcement, voter slip on their registered email and mobile number. Regular notification on modifications on Serial No. and details of Polling Station, Change in BLO/ ERO, all information related to Polling Station will also be shared with the Electors.