EC Orders Action Against Andhra MLA Caught Damaging EVM On Camera

CCTV footage of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party MLA damaging an electronic voting machine (EVM) in the Macherla assembly constituency has emerged, prompting the Election Commission to order the Andhra Pradesh police chief to take strict criminal action against the ruling YSRC MLA.

The video that surfaced pertains to the May 13 elections, during which seven EVMs were reportedly damaged in the Macherla constituency. Among them was the machine at booth number 202, where local MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy is accused of vandalising an EVM.

According to a report by PTI citing a statement from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena’s office, “In Macherla Assembly Constituency, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations, including the PS no (polling station number) 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by the sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera.” The comment came late on Tuesday.

The statement also mentioned that the name of the MLA (P Ramakrishna Reddy) has been included as an accused during the investigation.

To aid in the ongoing probe, Palnadu district’s election officials provided footage of the VVPAT vandalism incident. Taking a firm stance on the matter, the election commission instructed the CEO to notify DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to take strict criminal action against all individuals involved.

The southern state of Andhra Pradesh conducted the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls on the same day (May 13). Following which, several reports of violence have emerged from various locations in the state, including Palnadu, Tirupati, and Anantapur.