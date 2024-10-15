ECI To Announce Dates For Maharashtra And Jharkhand Assembly Elections Today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, October 15. The 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly's term will conclude on November 26, while the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly's term will end on January 5, 2025.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti coalition that comprised the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party—will face off against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of the INDIA bloc, will compete against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which consists of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the BJP.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an extensive meeting on Monday in New Delhi with prominent leaders from the party's Maharashtra unit, along with state election-in-charges Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Meanwhile, BJP meeting for Jharkhand poll planning took place at the party's state office in Ranchi, chaired by state president Babulal Marandi, reported ANI. Jharkhand Assembly election in-charges Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended. Following the meeting, BJP's Election Management Committee Convenor Sunil Singh held a press conference, stating that the party discussed its strategic plan.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday informed ANI about a party meeting chaired by National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, to develop strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The elections come on the heels of Congress's surprising defeat in Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed 48 seats, while Congress managed to secure only 37 seats.