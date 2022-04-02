ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1,625 vacancies for Jr Technician posts on ecil.co.in, details here

New Delhi: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications from eligible individuals for Junior Technician posts. ECIL is looking to fill up to 1,625 vacancies through thai recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in. The application process has been commenced on April 1 and the last date for the submission of the application is April 11.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 1625

Electronics Mechanic- 814

Electrician- 184

Fitter- 627

ECIL recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates' age should not exceed 30 years as of March 31.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

ECIL recruitment: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in

Step 2. Click on the career tab then on e- recruitment on the homepage

Step 3. Click on “Click here to apply for Junior Technician on Contract positions against Advt. No. 13/2022” link

Step 4. Click on the Apply and fill the application form

Step 5. Submit the form and take print out for future reference

