हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ECIL

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for 1,625 vacancies for Jr Technician posts on ecil.co.in, details here

Candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in. 

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for 1,625 vacancies for Jr Technician posts on ecil.co.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is looking to fill 1,625 vacancies of Junior Technician in the organisation. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in

The application process has been commenced on April 1 and the last date for the submission of the application is April 11. 

ECIL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

  • Total vacancies- 1625
  • Electronics Mechanic- 814
  • Electrician- 184
  • Fitter- 627

ECIL recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates' age should not exceed 30 years as of March 31.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

ECIL recruitment: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in

Step 2. Click on the career tab then on e- recruitment on the homepage

Step 3. Click on “Click here to apply for Junior Technician on Contract positions against Advt. No. 13/2022” link

Step 4. Click on the Apply and fill the application form

Step 5. Submit the form and take print out for future reference

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ECILElectronics Corporation of India LimitedECIL RecruitmentRecruitment 2022Jobs
Next
Story

A horse on train! Picture from Bengal go VIRAL, Eastern Railways take action: Reports

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Heat wave conditions across North India, Alert issued in Delhi, Rajasthan