Eco-friendly Ganpati made from cow dung in Telangana

The MLA of Raja Gosamahal in Telangana, Raja Singh, on Tuesday unveiled the eco-friendly Ganpati created by cow dung in his office. Talking to Zee News, Raja Singh said that the cow dung is a beneficial thing and he has often told the government about the benefits of cow dung. Singh added that if cow dung is used to make Ganpati then it will help in keeping the environment clean. The Telangana legislator remarked that it will also protect Vinayak Sagar from getting polluted due to the chemicals used in Ganpatis made using other materials.

Calling the Ganpati made from cow dung a great invention and the boon for the environment, Raja Singh said that test on cow dung was done by Shri Brahma Ramha Mallikarjuna Swami Gaushala at Panchagavya Research Center in Beeramguda. Dr Sudarshan Singh Lodh of Brahma Ramha Mallikarjuna Swami Gaushala said that we must make eco-friendly Ganpatis. He added that if the environment is not damaged and employment will also be available, then it should be seen as a golden chance.

Lodh added that if the government wants to do something to help us to make Ganapati from the cow dung then Panchgavya Research Center can create things which will benefit the common people. Lodh noted that our puranas have said that "Gomay vasthe Lakshmi" and this is what we have proved by making eco-friendly Ganpatis from cow dung. He thanked MLA Singh for providing them support and guidance.