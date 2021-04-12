Economic activities to continue, no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, only corona curfew: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (April 11) ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the state and added that "corona curfew" has been imposed in some parts amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

The MP CM said that lockdown is not a solution to the COVID-19 crisis as it adversely affects economic activities.

"There is no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh. Nor will it be imposed state-wide. The (district) crisis management groups in some places, after talking to people, to break the chain of the virus, imposed self-restrictions like remaining indoors," Chouhan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The "corona curfew" has been imposed in some places, not the lockdown. There are a number of relaxations for many activities, he added.

He said that to control the curb of the coronavirus, some districts have imposed corona curfew with public support. "This is a 'corona curfew' to stop crowded activities. The economic activities should continue so that people can earn their livelihood. Some districts have imposed the corona curfew with public support," the senior BJP leader asserted.

The CM assured there won't be any dearth of facilities while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that active support of people is required.

Earlier, MP extended the lockdown across 11 districts including Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6 am on April 19. While lockdown was imposed from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 5,939 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise in a single day, taking caseload to 3,38,145. While 24 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,184, the active cases stand at 35,316, the state health department said.

Live TV