Madhya Pradesh

No complete lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The MP CM also claimed that there is no dearth of oxygen and 4,000 Remdesivir injections are currently available in the state. 

No complete lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
File Photo

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted on Sunday (April 11) that no complete lockdown will be imposed in the state. 

The MP CM also claimed that there is no dearth of oxygen and 4,000 Remdesivir injections are currently available in the state. “There is no shortage of oxygen. 4,000 Remdesivir injections are already available and 5,000 injections will arrive today. We are observing Tika (vaccination) Utsav in the entire state. No Lockdown will take place in Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chouhan’s statement comes amid various opposition-ruled states raising the issue of an alleged vaccine shortage.  

Meanwhile, on Saturday (April 10), the senior BJP leader conducted a meeting with nurses and paramedical staff via video conference. He urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of virus. 

MP extended the lockdown across 11 districts including Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6am on April 19. While lockdown will be imposed from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, PTI reported. 

On April 7, the MP government had announced lockdown for eight-day in Chhindwara from April 8 to 16, in Betul Khargone, Ratlam and Katni from the night of April 9 until 6 am on April 17 and a three-day lockdown in Shajapur from April 7 to 10.

According to Union Health Ministry data on April 11 at 8 AM, the total active cases stand at 32,707 with the state logging 2,221 new COVID-19 cases. With 24 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 4,160.

