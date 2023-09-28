NEW DELHI: Designated individual terrorist 'Uncle' alias Javed Patel committed acts of terror through his associates by possessing and circulating high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India, says NIA charge-sheet. The supplementary charge sheet was filed before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday against four people, including the designated terrorist 'Uncle' alias Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna in the Thane fake currency case.

Besides Javed Patel, those charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been identified as Riyaz Shikilkar, Mohammad Fayaaz Shikilkar and Nasir Chaudhari, all residents of Mumbai. Fayaaz has also been charged under the Arms Act.

Three accused were chargesheeted earlier, in April last year, by the Thane police in the case, which was originally registered following the seizure of 149 high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of the denomination of Rs 2,000 from accused Riyaz Shikilkar. Subsequently, the NIA had taken over the case and, after investigations, had arrested Fayaaz in May 2023 for possession of illegal arms.

"Investigations also revealed that Fayaaz was in contact with ‘Uncle’ alias Javed Patel through WhatsApp, and had conspired to carry out unlawful activities in India. He had also received funds sent by Javed Patel, a designated individual terrorist, through his associate ‘Bhai’," said the NIA. Javed Patel, a wanted accused, had committed acts of terror through his associates by possessing and circulating high-quality fake Indian currency notes with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India, said the NIA chargesheet.