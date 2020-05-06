Economics, statistics of liquor sale forces government to open alcohol shops

New Delhi: The lockdown curbs were eased and liquor shops opened across the country on Monday, lakhs of people lined up or gathered outside liquor vends, flouting social distancing norms and creating a riot-like situation. Similar scenes were witnessed on Tuesday as impatient crowds were seen outside liquor shops pushing and jostling to buy a bottle of their favourite tipple.

Even as Delhi government on late Monday night announced a 70 per cent 'special corona fee' on alcohol, people were not discouraged as they continue to stand in many kilometers long queues. These are the same people who create uproar if the prices of petrol and diesel are increased by a rupee.

In the sweltering heat of May, people were seen standing in a queue to buy liquor of their choice across the country. This is the situation when alcohol drinking claims 2,60,000 lives every year. 29 people die every hour due to alcohol drinking while 712 people die every day in the country.

According to the government data, around 16 crore people in India drink alcohol regularly and this included from 10-year-old to 60-70-year-old. In India, no person under the age of 21 is allowed to drink alcohol, but 75 per cent of the youth learn to drink before they turn 21, said a survey conducted in different cities of India.

On average, 594 million liters of liquor are sold in India every year, but by 2022, the consumption of alcohol is expected to increase 1680 million liters. Between 2010 and 2017, per capita, alcohol consumption in India has increased by about 38 per cent. Till 2010, a person in India used to drink an average of 4.25 liters of alcohol and it has now increased to about 6 liters.

About 16 crore people in India are addicted to drinking. If the price of a bottle of wine is Rs 500 on an average, then all these people drink liquor worth Rs 8,000 crore. Notably, an average plate of food costs Rs 30. If these 16 crore drinkers spare the amount they spent on alcohol to feed the poor, about 4.5 crore Indians can be provided with food for a month.

In 2018, the government earned around Rs 3.10 lakh crore from the sale of liquor in India. The 29 states and two Union Territories earn an average of Rs 15,000 crore from the sale of liquor every month. The states like Uttar Pradesh earned more than Rs 31,000 crores from the sale of liquor in the year 2019-20, followed by Karnataka where Rs 20,950 crore came through the sale of liquor in the same period.

On the first day of the concession in Uttar Pradesh, liquor worth Rs 100 crore was sold in merely 9 hours. Surprisingly, liquor worth Rs 70 to 80 crore is sold every day in the state on normal days. On Monday, liquor worth Rs 45 crore were sold in Karnataka, where the sale chart today reached at Rs 197 crore.

Earlier, people belonging to Tablighi Jamaat have been condemned for spreading coronavirus across the country. However, more or less the same scenes were witnessed today when people flouted rules of social distancing for the sake of alcohol.

Notably, similar scenes played out in towns and rural centres in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi, where the fear of COVID-19 eclipsed by the eagerness to access alcohol after more than 40 dry days.