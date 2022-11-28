New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a veiled dig at his predecessor Manmohan Singh on Monday (November 28, 2022), saying the country's economy climbed only one spot to tenth place despite a "renowned economist" serving as PM in the Congress-led government for ten years until 2014. Modi, who refers to himself as a humble "chaiwala", said that the Indian economy has risen to fifth place in the world in the eight years since he took office as prime minister in 2014. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat, he compared his performance to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's ten-year tenure.

"Before I assumed the office of the prime minister in 2014, the Congress had been in power for 10 years. When Congress first came to power in 2004, a renowned economist (Manmohan Singh) was our PM and the Indian economy ranked 11th in the world. In the subsequent years, though whatever they did, the Indian economy became the tenth largest. So, it took ten years for India to become number 10 from number 11," PM Modi said.

"You gave reins to a 'chaiwala' (tea seller) in 2014. I never claimed I am an economist. But, I have confidence in the strength of the citizens. In the last eight years, India became the fifth largest economy from the tenth spot (before 2014)," he told a rally in Rajkot.

"So just compare. Ten years to become number 10 from the 11th rank (during Congress' rule), and eight years to reach the fifth spot from the 10th position (under the BJP government)," Modi said.

Prime Minister also stated that India has broken all export records since independence, and the country has become a popular investment destination.

‘Congress leaders remained mum’: PM Narendra Modi

At a separate rally, PM Modi also claimed that the previous Congress government had prevented the armed forces from combating terrorism due to the party's vote bank politics.

The prime minister told a rally in Jamnagar, in the Saurashtra region, that "urban Naxals" should not be allowed to enter the state.

"Anarchy, terrorism, nepotism and vote bank politics were rampant during the Congress rule. Congress leaders used to remain mum against those who were involved in spreading anarchy and terrorism. People were feeling insecure. Bomb blasts used to kill people in different parts of the country," he stated.

"Congress created hurdles in their work. You cannot fight terrorism with such an approach. You have to take a tough stand against terrorism and give them a befitting reply," Modi said.

Prime Minister also said that his government has taken a firm stance against such activities.

"Armed forces now kill enemies after entering their territories. The BJP government has a zero-tolerance policy for Naxalites and terrorists," he added.

(With agency inputs)