ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Waqf Board-Linked Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate today arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan after long hours of questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board. According to reports, Khan was questioned for over 10 hours before getting arrested by the ED. Khan appeared before the ED after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea and asked him to appear before the ED today.

What Is The Case?

The money laundering case against Khan has its root in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints. The ED also alleged that 'illegal recruitment' of staff took place in the Waqf Board and 'illegal personal gains' were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties during Khan's chairmanship (2018-2022). The probe agency further said that Khan acquired huge proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates. The ED also said that several 'incriminating' material in the form of physical and digital evidence were seized during the raids indicating Khan's role in money laundering.

Khan Says Followed Rules

Speaking to reporters before entering the ED office, Khan claimed that during his tenure as the chairman of the Waqf Board, he adhered to the rules. He asserted that he sought legal opinions and conducted all actions in accordance with the new Act governing the board, which was introduced in 2013.

The ED had earlier conducted raids on the premises of the AAP MLA. The central probe agency has claimed Khan acquired 'huge proceeds of crime' in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

AAP Alleges False Case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged this investigation was among those 'false cases' which were being filed against its party leaders. The Supreme Court, in its April 15 order where it refused any relief to Khan, had voiced its displeasure over the MLA skipping ED summonses. The agency filed a chargesheet in this case in January and named four people including three alleged associates of Khan -- Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui. (With agency inputs)