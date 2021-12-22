ED arrests Badshah Majid Malik, alleged kingpin of red sanders smuggling syndicate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Badshah Majid Malik, an alleged history-sheeter and kingpin of red sanders smuggling syndicate.

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of seizure of 7.8 metric ton red sanders worth Rs 3.12 crore by the Directorate of revenue Intelligence (DRI). The said consignment was being exported on the basis of forged documents in the names of companies at SEZ and had been wrongly declared as fabric glue/radiators/assorted colours.

“Investigation by DRI brought out that Badshah Majid Malik was the kingpin of the smuggling syndicate and that the syndicate had already smuggled 17 more consignments of red sanders worth Rs 48 crore out of India in this manner,” said ED in a statement.

ED conducted a search operation at eight different locations in Mumbai and suburbs including the residence of Malik on Monday and seized “incriminating documents”. Following this, Malik was summoned to the ED office.

“During the recording of statement, Badshah Majid Malik had been non-cooperative, evasive and did not divulge any relevant information. Therefore he was placed under arrest,” said ED.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till December 24.

