Pooja Singhal

ED arrests IAS Pooja Singhal, Rs 20 crore were recovered from her residence

The Enforcement Directorate today arrested Jharkhand IAS Pooja Sighal. The ED had on last Friday conducted raids at multiple premises linked to IAS Pooja Singhal, who serves as Jharkhand Mining Secretary, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state during 2008-11, officials said.

The ED seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore cash from two premises that were searched in the state capital Ranchi. About Rs 17.51 crore cash has been recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant-cum-financial advisor whose links with the IAS officer and her family are under the scanner, they said. Around Rs 1.8 crore cash has also been recovered from another location in the city, they said.

