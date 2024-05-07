Advertisement
ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister's Secretary, Domestic Help After Rs 35.23 Cr Cash Seized

Congress leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand's rural development minister, denied any wrongdoing.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help on Tuesday after recovering more than Rs 32 crore in cash from them, according to official sources.The duo was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after being questioned overnight, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

The ED raided a 2BHK flat in Ranchi on Monday, allegedly occupied by Lal's domestic help Jehangir, as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the state rural development department, officials said. It had recovered more than Rs 32 crore in cash, along with Rs 3 crore from other premises searched by the central agency.

The total cash recovery stands at Rs 35.23 crore, according to sources. Alam, Jharkhand's rural development minister and a Congress leader, denied any wrongdoing.

