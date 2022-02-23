ED arrests Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

ED has arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case after an interogation that continued for hours, officials have said. The ED questioned the Minority Affairs Minister in the probe that is linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, officials said. The NCP leader arrived at the ED office and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

Nawab Malik is also NCP's national spokesperson and the party's Mumbai unit chief. NCP workers protested Malik's detention and arrest. The workers were seen heading towards the ED's office, but were stopped by police personnel near the party's office.

The NCP activists then did a sit-in protest. "The protest is against the unjust questioning of Nawab Malik as he was exposing the BJP+NCB+CBI+ED nexus on a daily basis. We will not be cowed down. NCP will keep exposing BJP and all central agencies," party spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said.

The ED action comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions.