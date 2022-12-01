‘ED ARRIVES before PM Modi in poll-bound states’: KCR’s daughter Kavitha on being named in Delhi liquor scam case

Hyderabad: Taking a swipe at the Centre, Telangana legislator K Kavitha, who has been named in the Delhi liquor scam case, has said that the central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate arrive in the poll-bound states much earlier than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “PM Modi govt came 8 years ago and in these 8 years democratically elected governments in 9 states were toppled while BJP formed its governments in an inappropriate way. Every child in the country knows that ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states. This has happened in Telangana,” TRS legislator K Kavitha told ANI.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar’s daughter went on to say, “Same thing is happening in Telangana as we've elections next year. The ED has arrived before PM Modi in the state. We've welcomed them and will be cooperating with them. Still, BJP is playing cheap tricks.”

The TRS MLC said that she and her party leaders who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI are ready to face any inquiry.

She was apparently referring to reports that her name was mentioned in a remand report by the Enforcement Directorate on one of the accused-Amit Arora- in the Delhi liquor scam case.

"We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha said.

The TRS MLC also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep her and other leaders in jail by proving that they are guilty of any wrongdoings.

It may be noted that the ED, which recently arrested a Gurugram-based businessman Amit Arora, reportedly claimed that K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the "South Group" which paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) via another arrested businessman Vijay Nair.

The central agency in its remand report said that a person named "Kavitha Kalvakathla" used two phones and her IMEI changed 10 times. The ED move triggered a protest in Telangana and a large number of TRS supporters gathered at Kavitha's residence, expressing solidarity.