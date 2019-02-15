हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Robert Vadra

ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of Robert Vadra's firm in Bikaner land scam

The ED issued a provisional order for attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of Robert Vadra&#039;s firm in Bikaner land scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crores of M/s Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (Now LLP), a company linked to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra, in connection with the alleged Bikaner land scam case.

"The attached assets include movable assets amounting to Rs 18,59,500 pertaining to four individuals and one immovable property situated at 268, Sukhdev Vihar in New Delhi to the extent of Rs 4,43,36,550 owned by Robert Vadra's company Ms Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (now LLP)," the agency said.

The ED issued a provisional order for attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has filed charge sheet in this case against 9 accused and the total attachment, in this case, stands at Rs 6.44 crore now.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate had grilled Vadra in this case in Jaipur twice. His mother Maureen was also interrogated but was allowed to go after completion of brief legal procedures.

The ED had registered a case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Rajasthan Police after the Bikaner tehsildar complained about alleged forgery in land allotment.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Robert VadraEnforcement Directorate
Next
Story

Pulwama attack: Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Tamil Nadu, Karnataka to pay last respect to martyred jawans

Must Watch

PT15M46S

DNA: PM Modi pays his tribute to martyrs at wreath-laying ceremony at Palam Airport

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close