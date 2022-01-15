ED attaches assets worth Rs 410 crore of Omkar Group, Sachin Joshi in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (January 15, 2022) attached assets worth Rs 410 crores of Omkar Group and actor-producer Sachin Joshi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a loan fraud case.

The agency officials on Saturday attached flats worth Rs. 330 Crore approximately in Tower C of sale building namely Omkar 1973, Worli of M/s Omkar Group and an open land situated at Viram, Pune worth Rs. 80 Crore approximately of a company belonging to Sachin Joshi.

The agency also initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR No. 109 of 2020 filed by City Chowk Police Station, Aurangabad.

ED had conducted a search last year on January 25 and arrested Babulal Varma, Managing Director of M/s ORDPL, Kamal Kishore, Chairman of M/s ORDPL and later on Sachin Joshi. The ED had earlier filed Prosecution Complaint on March 26, 2021 before the Session Court, Bombay.

“ED during investigation found that loan amount Rs. 410 Crore was fraudulently acquired by M/s Surana Developers Wadala, LLP, a sister concern of M/s ORDPL through falsely increased slum dwellers numbers and FSI. Out of Rs. 410 Crore, an amount of Rs. 330 Crore was laundered into the sale building of Omkar Group and an amount of Rs. 80 Crore approximately was laundered through Sachin Joshi and his Viiking Group of companies under the guise of services and investment,” a statement issued by the agency read.

Live TV