हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
crime

ED attaches assets worth Rs 81 crore, helicopter in Unitech Group case

The investigation by ED revealed that Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 574 crore to Shivalik Group and in turn, the entities of Shivalik Group purchased the land parcels and a helicopter.

ED attaches assets worth Rs 81 crore, helicopter in Unitech Group case
File Photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (June 23) said that it has attached 101 land parcels and a helicopter worth Rs 81.10 crore in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group.

The subject land parcels are situated in Santacruz, Mumbai and are owned by Shivalik Group. The helicopter is owned by M/s King Rotors Air Charters Pvt Limited, an associate company of Shivalik Group.

The investigation by ED revealed that Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 574 crore to Shivalik Group and in turn, the entities of Shivalik Group purchased the land parcels and a helicopter.

ED had conducted searches on March 4 at 35 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group.

After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the agency uncovered the proceeds of crime.

Earlier, ED had attached immovable properties to the tune of Rs 349.82 crore belonging to Trikar Group and Carnoustie Group. With this attachment, the total attachment in the case reached Rs 431 crore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
crimeEnforcement DirectorateUnitech groupShivalik Group
Next
Story

Jharkhand extends COVID-19 lockdown for seventh time, religious places, educational institutions to stay closed

Must Watch

PT5M37S

Punjab Congress Incharge: Sonia Gandhi will decide who will lead the election