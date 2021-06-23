ED attaches assets worth Rs 81 crore, helicopter in Unitech Group case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (June 23) said that it has attached 101 land parcels and a helicopter worth Rs 81.10 crore in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group.

The subject land parcels are situated in Santacruz, Mumbai and are owned by Shivalik Group. The helicopter is owned by M/s King Rotors Air Charters Pvt Limited, an associate company of Shivalik Group.

The investigation by ED revealed that Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 574 crore to Shivalik Group and in turn, the entities of Shivalik Group purchased the land parcels and a helicopter.

ED had conducted searches on March 4 at 35 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group.

After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the agency uncovered the proceeds of crime.

Earlier, ED had attached immovable properties to the tune of Rs 349.82 crore belonging to Trikar Group and Carnoustie Group. With this attachment, the total attachment in the case reached Rs 431 crore.

