हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches over Rs 7-crore assets of Delhi-based company in duty-free gold diversion case

ED stated that it has provisionally attached movable assets in the form of seized cash, gold jewellery and silver worth Rs 7.47 crore of 'Shri Lal Mahal Ltd' under PMLA.

ED attaches over Rs 7-crore assets of Delhi-based company in duty-free gold diversion case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (July 26, 2021) informed that it has attached assets worth over Rs 7 crore of a Delhi-based company in connection with a case of alleged diversion of duty-free imported gold.

The Directorate of Enforcement stated that it has provisionally attached movable assets in the form of seized cash, gold jewellery and silver worth Rs 7.47 crore of 'Shri Lal Mahal Ltd' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

ED, notably, initiated investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by the DRI, Noida under section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962 for diversion of 586 kgs of duty-free imported gold in the domestic market and evading of customs duty.

​Subsequently, the agency claimed that its money-laundering investigation revealed that Shri Lal Mahal Ltd and its related entity Bindra Sales Pvt Ltd, its beneficial owners Prem Chand Garg, Anita Garg and others were involved in criminal offences and had acquired proceeds of crime by diverting the duty free imported gold in the domestic market and evading customs duty to the tune of Rs 17.54 crore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Enforcement DirectorateDirectorate of EnforcementPMLA
Next
Story

Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team under 'house arrest' in Tripura, alleges TMC

Must Watch

PT5M5S

Border dispute between Assam-Mizoram, Home Minister Amit Shah takes cognizance of the dispute