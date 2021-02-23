Coal block case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.2 crore of Jharkhand Ispat Private Limited

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a provisional attachment order under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, attaching properties worth Rs 1,20,02,102 pertaining to M/s Jharkhand Ispat Private Limited in a Coal Block case.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI and the charge sheet has also been filed by CBI against the said Private Limited and its Directors.

Subsequently, a Special Court convicted JIPL and its directors along with imposing a fine on them in the CBI case.

After the investigation, the total 'proceeds of crime' worth Rs 25 crore was identified and two PAOs worth Rs 19.73 crores and Rs 3.93 crore have been issued in September 2016 and January 2019 respectively and were duly confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority.

Further, the Prosecution Complaint and supplementary complaint have also been filed before the PMLA SpecialCourt on July 17, 2018, and on July 21, 2020, respectively.

Further investigation under PMLA revealed movable properties worth Rs 1,20,02,102 as proceeds of crime and accordingly, properties worth Rs 1,20,02,102 have been attached.

Total attachment in the case is now Rs 24.86 crore

Live TV