ED conducts raids in Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi in drugs smuggling, fake passport and money laundering cases

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at nine locations in Punjab, one location in Chandigarh and two locations in Delhi in connection with Fazilka drugs smuggling and fake passport racket cases.

In the Fazilka drugs smuggling case around 1800 gms Heroin, 24 gold biscuits, 2 weapons, 26 live catridges and two Pakistani SIMs were seized from a gang of international drug smugglers in 2015. The drugs were smuggled through Indo-Pak border and one of the kingpins of the syndicate is in UK.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Aam Aadmi Party MLA was actively aiding and supporting the gang of international smugglers and enjoying the proceeds of crime.

Those being searched include the following:

1. Gurdev Singh r/o Kapurthala, a convict in Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case,

2. Manjit Singh r/o Kapurthala, a convict in Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case,

3. Harbans Singh r/o Jalalabad, Distt- Fazilka, a convict in Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case

4. Subhash Chander r/o Jalalabad, Distt- Fazilka, a convict in Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case,

5. Harminder Kaur r/o Jallandhar, in connection with Fake Passport racket,

6. Rajwinder Kaur r/o Kapurthala, in connection with Fake Passport racket,

7. Bikker Singh r/o Kapurthala, in connection with Fake Passport racket,



8. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA r/o Chandigarh, an associate of above mentioned drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers

9. Inderveer Singh Johal, r/o New Delhi. ( son-in-law of Shri Sukhpal Singh Khaira), an accomplice in money laundering.

The searches are underway and have unearthed incriminating documents and digital devices.