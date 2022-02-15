हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dawood Ibrahim

ED conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action, raids Dawood Ibrahim's sister's residence

The ED action is based on a recent FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.

ED conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action, raids Dawood Ibrahim&#039;s sister&#039;s residence

Mumbai: Multiple searches in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 15) were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions, official sources said.

The ED detained one person in Mumbai in connection with its investigation in the money laundering case related to the underworld. The ED also conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

About ten locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The ED action is based on a recent FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.

The anti-money laundering agency is looking for evidence related to Mumbai underworld-linked hawala, extortion and illegal property deals, the sources said. They said some political links to these shady deals are also under the radar of the agency.

(With Agency inputs)

Dawood Ibrahim Enforcement Directorate (ED) Prevention of Money Laundering Act
