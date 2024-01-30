ED Cracks Down On Hemant Soren, Seizes BMW From Delhi Residence

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its ongoing probe against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and seized his opulent BMW from his New Delhi residence. This move comes in the wake of Soren's repeated evasion of questioning regarding a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land fraud case. Sources revealed that the BMW confiscated by the ED on Monday is believed to be acquired from the "proceeds of crime," a significant development in the ongoing probe. Soren reportedly utilized this vehicle during his stays in the national capital, adding to the gravity of the seizure.

VIDEO | Visuals of ED team leaving from Jharkhand CM @HemantSorenJMM’s residence in Delhi.



The ED team can be seen taking away CM Hemant Soren’s car and his driver. pic.twitter.com/EB5hQ0V6Kz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2024

Despite repeated summons, Soren has eluded interrogation, raising suspicions about his involvement in the case. He has notably ignored seven summons issued by the ED, with indications that he may contest them legally.

Cat-And-Mouse Chase

ED officials, determined to locate Soren, have scoured both Jharkhand Bhawan and his father's residence, but to no avail. His chartered plane remained grounded at the Delhi Airport, further complicating the search. In a bid to counter the ED's actions, Soren appears poised to challenge the ED summons in the Supreme Court, underscoring the escalating legal battle between the two parties.

What Are The Allegations Against Soren?

The money laundering case, amounting to a staggering Rs 600 crore, alleges a widespread conspiracy involving the illicit transfer and sale of government land to developers. Notably, the ED has apprehended 14 individuals thus far, including high-ranking officials like IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan.

Conspiracy By BJP: Soren

However, Soren has vehemently denied the accusations, attributing them to a concerted effort to malign his reputation. He has rallied support from his party members, vowing to confront the purported conspirators head-on.

Political Turmoil In Jharkhand

The Jharkhand BJP has seized upon the situation, accusing Soren of evading authorities and undermining the state's integrity. Calls for gubernatorial intervention underscore the escalating tensions and political ramifications of the ongoing saga. Reports of Soren's alleged escape from his Delhi residence shrouded in secrecy and speculation, have further fuelled the controversy surrounding his involvement in the case.

In the face of mounting scrutiny and legal challenges, JMM leader Hemant Soren surely finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes battle against law enforcement agencies.