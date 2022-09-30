ED freezes crypto currency worth Rs 47.64 lakhs from fraud gaming application

New Delhi: The directorate of Enforcement (ED) has frozen the cryptocurrencies [WRX (utility token of WazirX) and USDT (Tether, an Ethereum token that is pegged to the value of a U.S. dollar)] equivalent to Rs 47.64 Lakhs under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in respect to an investigation being conducted against Aamir Khan and others relating to the Mobile Gaming Application, E-nuggets.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on an FIR dated 15.02.2021 filed under various sections of IPC by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan & others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Learned Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.

ED has frozen cryptocurrencies equivalent to Rs 47.64 Lakhs under PMLA, 2002, with respect to an investigation being conducted against one Aamir Khan and others relating to the Mobile Gaming Application, namely E-nuggets. Total Seizure is now Rs 31.35 Crores in this case: ED pic.twitter.com/G9p1CI5YvU September 30, 2022

Aamir Khan, S/o Nesar Ahmed Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed to defraud the public. Further, after collecting a handsome amount from the public, the gaming application was suddenly withdrawn on the pretext of excuses. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers.

ED investigation revealed that the accused was transferring the amount earned through the gaming app (E-nuggets) by using Crypto Currency Exchange. An amount equivalent to Rs 47.64 Lakh was found in the wallet of WazirX (Crypto Exchange) belonging to Aamir khan and its associates and the same has been frozen under PMLA.

Earlier during the search operation conducted against Aamir Khan:

Rs 17.32 Crore Cash was found and seized from the residential premises

85.91870554 Bitcoins equivalent to USD 1674255.7 (equivalent to Rs 13.56 Cr approx. as per market exchange rate) found in balance in Binance Exchange was frozen

Further investigation is under progress.