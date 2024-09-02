‘ED Here To Arrest Me’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Amid Waqf Board Money Laundering Probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday morning alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrived at his Delhi residence to arrest him.

He released a video message, in which he said that the agency’s ‘only motive is to arrest me and stop our work.’

Khan further said, "It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED) and I have replied to every notice. Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me, and filing fake cases against me. Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party...We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them, they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice."

In another video shared by AAP MP Sanjay Singh on his ‘X’ post, Amanatullah can be seen indulged in a argument with ED officials. He argues that his mother-in-law has cancer, she has undergone an operation.

Sanjay Singh attacked the Modi-led central government and wrote, "There is no evidence against @KhanAmanatullah but both Modi's dictatorship and ED's hooliganism continue."

Khan is being scrutinized in a money laundering case linked to financial irregularities involving the Delhi Waqf Board.