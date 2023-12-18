ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM In Excise Policy Case; AAP Says 'Modi Fears Arvind Kejriwal'

With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today retaliated at the Central government saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the Delhi Chief Minister.

Arvind Kejriwal was first called by the ED to appear before it on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was 'vague, motivated and unsustainable in law'. Today, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said that Modi gives clean chit to those who surrender before him.

"Modi ji is most afraid of Arvind Kejriwal ji. Since they cannot defeat Kejriwal in the elections, they resort to conspiracy. Those who surrender before Modi ji are given clean chit in all cases. If Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain join BJP today, they will be given a clean chit too," said Pathak.

Earlier, Delhi CM Kejriwal had said, "The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is, to say the least, is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law."

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case. However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year. In February 2023, Arvind Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. the policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. (With ANI inputs)