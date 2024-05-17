ED Names Arvind Kejriwal, AAP As Accused In Money Laundering Case Linked To Excise Policy

In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has implicated Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in a money laundering case tied to the now-defunct Delhi liquor excise policy of 2021-22. This marks the first time Kejriwal has been named as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also been identified as an accused in the case.

The ED has informed the Supreme Court about the discovery of alleged conversations between Kejriwal and hawala operators concerning the supposed illicit proceeds from the excise policy case. The agency alleges that these conversations were retrieved from the devices of the hawala operators after Kejriwal declined to provide the password to his devices.

This is a developing story.