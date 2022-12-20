topStoriesenglish
ED probes 87 money laundering cases against MPs, MLAs & MLCs in last 5 years

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) During the last five years, the Directorate of Enforcement has taken up investigation in around 87 cases under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against MPs, MLAs and MLCs (both former and sitting).

Minister of State, Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha said that during the last five years 59 Prosecution Complaints (PCs) have been filed before the Special Court (PMLA) which are at various stages of trial.

The provisions of PMLA came into force with effect from July 1, 2005 and till date trial has been completed only in 36 cases by the Special Court, PMLA and the remaining 1,082 cases are at various stages of trial.

The reply further said that the trial of offence of money laundering has been completed only in 21 cases on merit out of 36 decided cases which resulted in the conviction of 31 accused in 20 cases.

In the remaining 15 cases, trial of offence of money laundering could not proceed further on merit due to quashing of predicate offence on the basis of charge sheet filed by predicate agency. However, in these cases appeal has been preferred before the high courts.

