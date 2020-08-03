ED questions late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's CA Sandip Shridhar in connection with money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Sandip Shridhar, the Chartered Accountant (CA) of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with a money-laundering probe.

Officials said that Shridhar was interrogated in Mumbai by the central probe agency and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Rajput's father had filed a complaint with the Bihar Police on the basis of which the ED has started an investigation.

The CA is understood to be handling the actor's finances for about a year and the ED wants to understand his financial transactions to further the investigation. 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

Based on the FIR lodged by the Bihar Police, the ED had registered a case last week. In the FIR, Rajput's father has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her family incited the Bollywood actor to commit suicide.

Two companies associated with Rajput and some financial transactions involving Chakraborty and her brother Shovik are under the ED scanner. The ED has also registered a case against the accused, whose names are in the FIR lodged by the Bihar Police. It includes Chakravarthy, her family and six other names.

Rajput's father KK Singh (74), a resident of Patna, filed a case against Chakraborty, her family members and six others with the Bihar Police for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud.

Singh alleged that Chakraborty befriended Rajput in May 2019 to further his career. He also wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred.

The Mumbai Police is also probing the alleged suicide case and have questioned several top Bollywood producers and directors in this case. Chakraborty has also released a video statement after the ED case was filed.